Secret Paws – Cozy Apartments (XSX) Review

Sequel to Secret Paws – Cozy Offices, Secret Paws – Cozy Apartments is exactly the same game. In fact, the scenery doesn’t change much, and stages could basically merge between the two titles. Still, this basic Where’s Waldo clone is cozy as hekk and offers a couple hours of casual, low stress stimulation.

Using the analog stick to control a mouse cursor, it is your job to click on all the kitty toys within each room. Presented from an isometric perspective, the gimmick comes from using the shoulder buttons to rotate the camera in set increments. Coupled with a zoom feature, finding all the cats is more creative and challenging than you might think as many are only clickable from a certain perspective. Also, each stage can have dozens of cats to find. At first, you might think how it is possible that 70 cats are hidden in this one tiny bathroom but you’d be surprised.

Besides rotating and zooming the camera, often times these static targets are hiding behind some slight interactivity. For example, tapping on a picture will lift it. Clicking on that drawer will open it. Touching that one pot or faucet can make a kitty suddenly appear. So you are not just looking for cats but other things to click to make more cats appear. This simple yet creative gameplay element is what makes this hunting simulator entertaining.

The experience remains relaxing throughout. Not only is the presentation charming, but the soundtrack is also calming. At one point, I literally fell asleep with the controller in my hand as I was playing this at the end of the day, tired, and the game’s low stress and spa-like music knocked me out. To be clear, I passed out not from boredom but from the relaxing nature of the entire presentation. Also, if you are having trouble finding those last few kitties, the hint button is there to help. Tapping this button will cause a red highlight to identify one cat. However, the hint button is on a cool down timer but if you don’t want to wait, just exit and re-enter that room to instantly reset the timer, a little helpful hack.

Even though it plays, looks, and feels the same as Cozy Offices, Cozy Apartments is still a wholesome, two-hour experience than fans of Unpacking will undoubtedly enjoy.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon or BuyMeACoffee.