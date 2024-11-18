O.W.L. Projekt (XSX) Review

Published by EastAsiaSoft, O.W.L. Projekt is an environmental isometric puzzle game about manipulating blocks to reach the exit. As a comparison, it is sort of like Captain Toad Treasure Tracker only without the same level of camera control, depth, and fun.

The player does not directly control the little wizard guy. Instead, the player controls a mouse pointer and clicking on a tile will cause the protagonist to move to that tile. If the way is blocked, then nothing happens. However, some boxes can be moved on set paths to open new passageways or block others. There are 50 stages in total and every couple handful introduces a new mechanic, like timing movements so the wizard doesn’t bump into bad guys. In other words, it is nicely paced and the pathfinding works well.

However, my biggest frustration comes from the camera control. Using the bumpers, it is only possible to rotate the viewpoint in 90-degree increments. There is no option to tilt or zoom which prevents the player from looking down/above the diorama stages. Granted, each stage’s obstacles are designed to accommodate this restriction, but there are times when you must click on the tiny spot in between breaks to reach the next checkpoint. Also, the bumper camera buttons are also annoyingly reversed with no option to change in the menu. Meaning, when you hit RB the camera goes left. If these camera issues get patched this game would be so much more entertaining and streamlined. There also is no replay value once all stages are cleared.

It takes a couple hours to clear all 50 stages, and all Achievements are tied to natural progression so you can’t miss any along the way. The visuals are fine, they serve their purpose, but the soundtrack is a one track looping ambient tune that aggravates nerves quickly.

O.W.L. Projekt is a simple diorama block moving simulator that is perfectly average that justifies its low asking price.

Not As Good As: Captain Toad

Better Than: a simple Sokoban game

Wait For It: EastAsiaSoft’s next $5 digital download