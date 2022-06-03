Blow & Fly (Xbox One) Review with stream

Full Review

A physics-based trial-and-error puzzle platformer, Blow & Fly should feel right at home for fans of Angry Birds and plays similarly to Explosive Candy World. Instead of pulling a slingshot to aim birds at buildings, players need to line up the mouth of a blowfish to propel the sea creature with a water blast to the goal. It is easier said than done as there are numerous traps and hazards along the way; expect to die a lot. Thankfully, restarts are instantaneous which makes it easy to keep trying.

Set to a groovy, casual soundtrack, the player has dozens of stages to clear, earning an Achievement every few stages. As you can see from my embedded stream here in this article, some of the early stages are not too difficult but then things start to ramp up in time. Skilled players can also find secrets, like when I found a basketball mini-game that was rather challenging but extremely satisfying when that final goal was scored. One second you’ll be swearing horrible words at your TV, then next you are going to want to high-five anyone around you. Clearing this dastardly game is a rollercoaster of emotions. At the same time, the pace of play is kept casual as there is no timer, score, or leaderboard system. Nope, just making it to the finish line, which is humorously disguised as a toilet (you know, where you put your goldfish three days after you won it at the state fair and after you just spent $40 in fish equipment).

Instead of launching the fish using the “A” button, the game allows players to send a sample ghost blowfish using the “B” button. It took me several stages to learn about this feature but when I did it completely changed the way I played this puzzle platformer. I was more cautious and it was a way for the game to better respect my time. Also, if you happen to get stuck, pressing “Y” instantly restarts back to the initial spawn point. So there are some thoughtful design choices that work with, and not against, the player.

Blow & Fly is a stupidly simple reaction puzzle game that builds its gameplay upon tenacity. Chances are, you are not going to clear each stage the first time. In fact, you might not clear a stage after 50 attempts. Therefore, this is one of those games that is best played in short bursts to avoid getting to frustrated but it is also one that you’ll want to return as you know you can beat that next difficult level… you just need to stick with it. The low price, simple gameplay, and straightforward approach also makes this another excellent title in EastAsiaSoft’s roster of digitally downloadable titles.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

