Snoopy’s Magic Show (GB, 1990) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Don’t be distracted by the name because this game has nothing to do with magic or shows but it does involve Snoopy, his brother Spike, the bird Woodstock, and a bouncing ball.
Yeah, Snoopy’s Magic Show doesn’t make much sense on paper but it plays a lot better than it sounds, especially when it comes to the linked play.
Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.
- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/
Leave a Reply