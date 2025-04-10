Marble Madness (GB, 1991) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Articles Featured GB Classic
0 45 Views
Marble Madness

The original Gameboy version of Marble Madness has a feature that is missing from other handheld ports – the included 2-player link cable mode!

The GameGear version and even the Gameboy Color port, which was released many years later, did not include the 2-player mode, making this more of a definitive version even with diminished visuals.

Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at  |  + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Gnomes (PC) Review

Gnomes (PC) Review

Apr 9, 2025 104 Views
Urban Jungle (PC) Review | MyGamer

Urban Jungle (PC) Review

Apr 7, 2025 149 Views
ECHOES OF THE UNREAD

Echoes of the Unread (NES) early preview build

Apr 5, 2025 225 Views
Ringo’s Roundup

Ringo’s Roundup (Switch) Review

Apr 4, 2025 256 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums