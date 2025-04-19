Chromatic Tetris by ModRetro (GBC) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

The Chromatic handheld is a new Gameboy Color released by a 3rd party called ModRetro. This handheld gaming system has all the features of Nintendo’s original device but with some nifty backlit screen options.

Adding value to the $200 price point, ModRetro also includes their own officially licensed version of Tetris. Unfortunately, the multiplayer mode Chromatic Tetris is horribly disappointing despite having quality of life features like being able to hold a piece and quick drop.