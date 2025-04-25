Balloon Jump (PS5) Review

Published by Elantri Games for a very low price on the Playstation Store, Balloon Jump is a one button mobile game with nothing to offer other than what is probably easiest Platinum Trophy on PSN.

Essentially vertical Flappy Bird, the player uses one button to make a balloon jump vertically in pre-determined increments. Along the way are colored hazards but the challenge comes from only being able to jump through barriers of the same color. It isn’t particularly challenging and is never fun. There isn’t even a leaderboard and there is a limit on how high you can jump. Clearly made on a strict budget, there are no presentation values to mention as the entire game is nothing more than primary colored balloon. You can’t even use the d-pad on the main menu.

The only reason someone would spend money for this is for the Platinum trophy. When played on Easy, there are no hazards. Meaning, the player literally just needs to press the “X” button a few dozen times and the Platinum will pop. In fact, it takes longer to search for this game on the PS Store, process the order, download, and install than it takes to unlock the Platinum. The other trophies unlock so fast that the PS trophy pop-ups cannot keep up.

If you want an easy Platinum, go for it, but for everyone else, hard pass.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

