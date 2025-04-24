Wave Race (GB, 1992) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Nintendo’s Wave Race series originated on the Gameboy, not on the N64, and was one of the few original Gameboy titles to support the 4-Player Adapter.
Wave Race on Gameboy still holds up today and the two different modes bring variety to the gameplay.
