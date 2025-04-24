Wave Race (GB, 1992) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Articles Featured GB Classic
0 29 Views
Wave Race GB

Nintendo’s Wave Race series originated on the Gameboy, not on the N64, and was one of the few original Gameboy titles to support the 4-Player Adapter.

Wave Race on Gameboy still holds up today and the two different modes bring variety to the gameplay.

Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at  |  + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Steredenn: Binary Stars

Steredenn: Binary Stars (PS5) Review

Apr 23, 2025 82 Views
Asgard's Fall Preview | Early Access Preview | MyGamer

Asgard’s Fall (PC) Early Access Preview

Apr 22, 2025 127 Views
CarGo!

CarGo! (XSX) Review

Apr 21, 2025 157 Views
Chromatic Tetris

Chromatic Tetris by ModRetro (GBC) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Apr 19, 2025 236 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums