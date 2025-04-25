Bartender Hustle now available on PS5 with Xbox soon

Bartender Hustle, a unique game simulating a career in the bartending world, is now available on PlayStation 5 as of April 23. The gameplay is based mainly on mixing different types of cocktails and chatting with customers. Bartender Hustle is also available on PC, and will also be coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles on May 7.

Behind Bartender Hustle is independent Canadian studio Departure Interactive, which also has Metro Sim Hustle and Denizen games to its credit. The title hit PC first in 2022, and currently has 83 percent positive player reviews on Steam. Ultimate Games S.A. is responsible for developing and releasing the title on consoles.

Become a master bartender

Bartender Hustle is a first-person perspective game that is a relaxing simulator of a bartender’s career. The title allows you to create all kinds of cocktails and drinks and demonstrate your own ingenuity in the process.

More than 100 different ingredients are at the player’s disposal, including liquors, juices and other additives. In a bartending career, a total of 5 diverse establishments await the player – from a simple bar to a luxurious lounge.

An important part of Bartender Hustle is chatting and interacting with customers. Each guest not only has unique preferences for cocktails and drinks, but also a unique personality.

The gameplay is enhanced by additional game modes – arcade (handling as many customers as possible in a short period of time) and sandbox (unlimited play).

Bartender Hustle – main features:

bartending career;

mixing cocktails and drinks;

conversations and interactions with customers;

100 different ingredients and 5 unique locations;

additional game modes (arcade and sandbox).

