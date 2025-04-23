Steredenn: Binary Stars (PS5) Review

Originally released years ago, Steredenn: Binary Stars bundles all extra content and gameplay improvements into one quality package. It is a tough but fair horizontal roguelite shmup that has plenty to offer including local co-op.

This fluid shooter has one important element to highlight – it is actually beatable (when you put in some work). There are many shooter and roguelikes that simply are not completeable unless you are a master class conqueror, dedicating hundreds of hours. Here, you won’t be able to beat the game on your first or even dozenth attempt, but you make satisfying progress each time. Then, with each run, you gain a little more skill to better your next play.

There is a health bar but the only way to refill it is to defeat the stage ending boss, leaving you pumped to tackle the next challenge. Each defeated boss also drops several ship enhancements, making each run different but no less challenging. Then, for those dedicated players, there are unlockable boss rush and daily run modes. This rinse/repeat gameplay is entertaining and addicting because each run is familiar yet slightly different since the boss power-up drops change every time. Enemy placement also changes.

Gameplay isn’t just about constantly shooting too. Sure, rapid-fire attacks can be a good course of action, but different shot types can be randomly acquired during gameplay. Some are on a cool down timer so it could be beneficial to switch between both and some ships even have melee attacks. The variety of weapons mixed with the randomness of the drops makes some runs more challenging than others but always entertaining.

The pixel art is also great and is accompanied by a fitting space-themed soundtrack. It is a good-looking game that remains stable even when faced against frantic situations. By the third stage, the difficulty receives a spike that will take tenacity to clear, one that is satisfying once overcome.

Even though this is one of many roguelikes released this week, as is the trend these last few years, Steredenn is a shooter done right especially with a co-op buddy at your side. The fast, fluid gameplay, mixed with the changeable weapon system and challenging bosses, firmly hits the fun factor nail on the head.

