Pixel shooter Blazing Trail coming soon to consoles

Blazing Trail is an isometric pixel art shooter that requires daring on-the-fly strategy. Use machine guns, missiles and laser power-ups to take down enemy soldiers, demolish buildings and watchtowers, destroy gates, shoot down aircrafts and face off against huge bosses across 7 sprawling combat zones.

Roll through checkpoints and save progress between stages. Complete your mission solo or team up with a friend for cooperative play! Can you escape the terrorists’ clutches and save the world from their maniacal plans?