Pixel shooter Blazing Trail coming soon to consoles

Blazing Trail is an isometric pixel art shooter that requires daring on-the-fly strategy. Use machine guns, missiles and laser power-ups to take down enemy soldiers, demolish buildings and watchtowers, destroy gates, shoot down aircrafts and face off against huge bosses across 7 sprawling combat zones.
Roll through checkpoints and save progress between stages. Complete your mission solo or team up with a friend for cooperative play! Can you escape the terrorists’ clutches and save the world from their maniacal plans?
- Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Release date: April 30, 2025
- Price: US$12.99 / €12.99
- Escape with the advanced military vehicle that you helped develop!
- Blast through 7 zones with guns, missiles and lasers!
- Navigate freely from an isometric overhead perspective!
- Rescue hostages and take down big bosses along the way!
- Drive solo or team up with a friend for cooperative multiplayer.
- Enjoy retro pixel art graphics in HD widescreen style!
Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.
- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/
