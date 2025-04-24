Pixel shooter Blazing Trail coming soon to consoles

Blazing Trail

Blazing Trail is an isometric pixel art shooter that requires daring on-the-fly strategy. Use machine guns, missiles and laser power-ups to take down enemy soldiers, demolish buildings and watchtowers, destroy gates, shoot down aircrafts and face off against huge bosses across 7 sprawling combat zones.

Roll through checkpoints and save progress between stages. Complete your mission solo or team up with a friend for cooperative play! Can you escape the terrorists’ clutches and save the world from their maniacal plans?

  • Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
  • Release date: April 30, 2025
  • Price: US$12.99 / €12.99
  • Escape with the advanced military vehicle that you helped develop!
  • Blast through 7 zones with guns, missiles and lasers!
  • Navigate freely from an isometric overhead perspective!
  • Rescue hostages and take down big bosses along the way!
  • Drive solo or team up with a friend for cooperative multiplayer.
  • Enjoy retro pixel art graphics in HD widescreen style!

