Physical version of YEAH! YOU WANT “THOSE GAMES,” RIGHT? coming this summer.

Aksys Games announced today that a physical collection of both volumes 1 and 2 of YEAH! YOU WANT “THOSE GAMES,” RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET’S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM! is coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 in summer 2025. Cute and comical stickman characters have arrived for you to finally enjoy “those games” you’ve seen everywhere and have been itching to solve! Play a variety of minigames fully, thoroughly, and enjoyably to your heart’s content.

This jam-packed edition contains both of the popular Those Games and Those Games 2 collections, offering a double dose of fun with a massive total of 10 games and 500 stages. Those Games features “Pin Pull,” “Number Tower,” “Color Lab,” “Parking Lot,” and “Cash Run,” while Those Games 2 includes “Knock-Back Shooter,” “Pin Pull 2,” “Draw & Guard,” “Numbers Dungeon,” and “Spellbinding Scroll.”

Clear all the stages for a mini game to unlock its respective “Rank-Up Challenge” where you can post your clear time and scores online to challenge players from around the world in monthly rankings. Use the Coins you’ve earned to get new Plates and Titles with Gotcha, and create your very own nameplate. The first game has 8,910,000 different combinations, and the second has even more with 30,375,000 possible combinations! Don’t worry, the second game gives you the option to spin ten times at once. Go on, we dare you to try them all!

Those Games + Those Games 2 has been rated “E10+” by the ESRB. For more information, visit the Aksys Online Store.