Zombies Overloaded is a new Survivors action game by Brainium Games

Independent development studio Brainium Games releases Zombies Overloaded, an arcade-inspired shooter, on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 today. A downloadable demo version of the game is currently available on Steam.

Zombies Overloaded is an intriguing game that traps you in tight rooms with relentless waves of undead charging from all directions. Armed with randomly spawning weapons and relying on reflexes, skill, and a bit of luck, you must fight to survive against hundreds of zombies, with tougher bosses appearing every five waves to ramp up the chaos.

Each “Overloaded” stage introduces unique boss battles—massive enemies like hammer-wielding giants or undead S.W.A.T. units that grow stronger with every return. Players must adapt quickly, combining smart tactics with fast movement to stand a chance against increasingly brutal challenges. Two starting rooms, No-Escape and Cornered, set the stage for mastering the madness.

For an extra twist, Pacifism Mode removes weapons entirely, forcing you to survive with pure agility and smart power-up use. Customize your experience with unlockable skins, upgrade damage, speed, and health, and collect bones as currency. Earn achievements, climb online leaderboards, and show the world who the real zombie slayer is!

Features:

-Unlock and select from a crazy assortment of goofy and/or badass skins!

-Large character art is shown on menu screens, and in-game character changes as well!

-Upgrade your player! Damage, Speed, and Health can all be upgraded! Also, bone magnet! Collect bones (in-game currency, easier!)

-Achievements: Earn them, brag about them, maybe even cry over a few!

-Online Leaderboards: Compete with the world and prove you’re the ultimate zombie slayer!