Vertical shooter Exo-Calibre now available on console

Meet the Ex-Calibre Knights, elite pilots in state-of-the-art exo-mechs, defending peace, justice and hope across the world! The Exo-Tech corporation is dedicated to developing advanced weapons and defenses to aid humanity, but when AI drones go haywire and start attacking the populous, it’s up to you to take control of the Ex-Calibre Knights and restore order by any means necessary!

Take flight as one of 3 pilots, each with unique shot types and melee weapons, and engage in vertical scrolling shoot’em up combat against swarms of automaton enemies. Take down screen-filling bosses and chase high scores, earning bonuses for maintaining high health and not losing lives along the way. Challenge player rankings in leaderboards for each of 4 unique play modes!