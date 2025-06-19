Vertical shooter Exo-Calibre now available on console

News PC Playstation 4 Playstation 5 Switch XBOX One Xbox Series X
0 575 Views
Exo-Calibre

Meet the Ex-Calibre Knights, elite pilots in state-of-the-art exo-mechs, defending peace, justice and hope across the world! The Exo-Tech corporation is dedicated to developing advanced weapons and defenses to aid humanity, but when AI drones go haywire and start attacking the populous, it’s up to you to take control of the Ex-Calibre Knights and restore order by any means necessary!

Take flight as one of 3 pilots, each with unique shot types and melee weapons, and engage in vertical scrolling shoot’em up combat against swarms of automaton enemies. Take down screen-filling bosses and chase high scores, earning bonuses for maintaining high health and not losing lives along the way. Challenge player rankings in leaderboards for each of 4 unique play modes!

  • Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
  • Release date: June 25, 2025
  • Price: US$6.99 / €6.99
  • Choose from a team of 3 unique pilots and unlock more characters as you progress!
  • Blast through vertical scrolling bullet hell stages.
  • Use various shot types and melee weapons to take down enemy swarms and big bosses!
  • Enjoy 2D pixel art aesthetics and colorfully cute designs!
  • Watch the lighthearted narrative unfold through cutscenes and comms dialogue.
  • Climb the leaderboards for Story, Arcade, Boss Rush and Time Rush modes!

Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at  |  + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Zombies Overloaded

Zombies Overloaded is a new Survivors action game by Brainium Games

Jun 27, 2025 247 Views
100 in 1 Game Collection

100 in 1 Game Collection (Switch) Review

Jun 27, 2025 254 Views
PS+ July 2025

These are the free Playstation games for July 2025

Jun 25, 2025 334 Views
Exo-Calibre

Exo-Calibre (XSX) Review

Jun 25, 2025 382 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums