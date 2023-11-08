Unboxing NACON Revolution X and ColorLight controllers

Nacon released the pro Revolution X ($74) and the ColorLight ($40) controllers for Xbox.
Here is a quick unboxing video of both controllers (the packaging is so well done, I had trouble opening it).
And don’t confuse the name of the pro-style controller with the Aerosmith lightgun shooter of the same name.
Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years.
