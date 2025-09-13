UBOAT coming to Playstation soon

Coming September 17, 2025, the bestselling World War II submarine simulator UBOAT will arrive on PlayStation 5. This deeply realistic title, considered a spiritual successor to Silent Hunter, blends strategy, survival mechanics, and crew management in an open world setting. UBOAT is also available on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

You can read our review of the Xbox version of UBOAT here .

Developed by Polish studio Deep Water Studio, UBOAT originally launched on PC in August 2024 following a successful Early Access phase. The Xbox version was released shortly after. Console publishing and porting duties are handled by Ultimate Games S.A.

On PC, UBOAT has already been purchased by nearly one million players, boasting a Very Positive rating on Steam with 85% positive reviews from over 10,000 players.

The Wolves of the Deep Strike on PS5!

UBOAT is an open-world submarine simulator set during World War II, combining survival gameplay with deep strategy elements. Players assume the role of a German U-boat captain, tasked with completing missions inspired by historical events.

Gameplay includes both direct control of the submarine—managing navigation, combat, and stealth—as well as crew supervision and morale management. Keeping your men alive and motivated is as important as executing successful patrols.

Realism is at the heart of UBOAT’s experience. The game includes detailed damage simulation, torpedo calculators, realistic ballast systems, and even Earth curvature on the horizon—all contributing to immersive gameplay that reflects the operations of the German Kriegsmarine.

The missions are non-linear, offering patrols, ambushes, convoy hunting, mine laying, and more. The open world provides players with the freedom to explore, upgrade their submarine, and adapt strategies as they go.

On PlayStation 5, UBOAT runs at 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second, ensuring smooth and immersive gameplay.

UBOAT – Key Features:

Realistic WWII submarine simulator

Open-world gameplay

Tactical combat and crew management

Authentic U-boat systems and visual fidelity

Deep damage and survival mechanics

UBOAT sets sail on PlayStation 5 on September 17, 2025.