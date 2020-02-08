Super Tennis (Switch) Review

by squallsnake on February 8, 2020
Switch
1
0
previous article
Crash Drive 2 (Switch) Review
Contents
Item Reviewed

Super Tennis (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

Tons of characters to unlock if that is your thing
Charming pixel art

Negatives

Not an actual tennis game
Super repetitive
Annoying announcer

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
3.5
Bottom Line

Nothing more than pressing buttons according to prompts on screen (this game is basically one big QTE), not an actual tennis game.

3.5
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Not to be confused with the SNES game of the exact same name, Super Tennis (Switch eShop) might be one of the most misleading games available this generation. From screenshots and even the trailer, it should be assumed this is a simple pixel-based tennis simulation. However, this couldn’t be further from the truth as all gameplay is nothing more than one QTE event. In fact, this game has more in common with rhythm games like Space Channel 5 or DDR than tennis.

The tennis aspect is something that visually happens in the background that correlates with the speed and accuracy of button presses and actually has nothing to do with the gameplay. In the middle of the screen are button prompts. When a string of buttons are successfully tapped without flaw, a meter on the top of the screen grows. If the player hits the wrong button, the meter shrinks. Miss too many times and it is instant game over and your little tennis player in the background will fault and lose the one-point match.  Once the meter fills completely, you win and start the next match against the next opponent. Each match is only one point and usually takes about 15-30 seconds a piece. While it might only take a minute or two to complete an entire tournament, it is rather frustrating to lose in the final match and needed to restart from the beginning. However, tapping the corresponding button on the controller to what is shown on screen is the entire game. There is nothing more and nothing less. It gets repetitive by the end of the first tournament and there are no multiplayer options and no doubles play. 

Each button on the controller will the used including both sets of trigger buttons and even the directions on the d-pad. In time, the player will need to tap each button in a shorter and shorter amount of time. The player can only participate in tournament style play too. Once you win one tournament, the next one unlocks and becomes more difficult with faster button presses, more buttons to press in each sequence, and tournaments with more opponents. There is no option to play just one game, for example.

The only reason why this game sports the tennis theme is to give the player an excuse to unlock something. With each win, currency is collected and can be spent to unlock new playable sprites. For example, the player can unlock a Snake character that was ripped off from Metal Gear or even Mr. T. There are dozens to unlock and will take time to unlock them all. However, there really isn’t any point since the only difference is cosmetic. The pixel art does look like something from a forgotten NES game but the soundtrack and announcer are always annoying. With each return, the announcer makes some stupid arbitrary comment and the one musical track is on a 10 second loop.

Super Tennis on Switch is nothing more than Simon-Says; this is not an actual tennis game. Even if the tennis theme was removed, it would still be the exact same game. With mislead, limited appeal, players are much better off playing the SNES game of the same name.

Not As Good As: an actual tennis game

Also Try: Shenmue’s quick time events

Wait For It: Sports Story (Switch)

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, Sports, Switch
FeaturedReviewSportsSuper TennisSwitchUltimate Games S.A.
, , , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Super Tennis (Switch) Review
3.5
1
 
Crash Drive 2 (Switch) Review
6.0
 
Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator (Switch) Review
1.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Wargroove: Double Trouble free DLC now available
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Drawkanoid (PC)
 
Gunhouse now available on PC
 
Tool’s Up (PC) Review
 
Spring Falls (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 

Wargroove: Double Trouble free DLC now available

by squallsnake on February 6, 2020
The content update for the strategy game, Wargroove, is available to download for free right now. Co-op Campaign! Designed with co-op play in mind, this expansion adds a new story campaign that introduces the new playable Outlaw faction. After an [...]
7
 

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Puyo Puyo 2 are getting the Sega Ages treatment

by squallsnake on February 6, 2020
What’s better than having one of the greatest video games of all time joining the SEGA AGES collection on Nintendo Switch? How about TWO of the greatest video games of all time? SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Puyo Puyo 2 head to the Nintendo [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums