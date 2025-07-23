Side-scrolling beat ’em up Maiden Cops coming soon

When Maiden City faces the fury of a secret criminal organization called “The Liberators” seeking to control the city and its inhabitants through violence, fear, and chaos, it’s up to the Maiden Cops to bring the crackdown! Join Priscilla, Nina, and Meiga as they fight to eradicate crime and restore peace and justice!

Maiden Cops is an old-school side-scrolling beat ’em up packed with arcade-style action and lovely monster gals. Pick a policewoman and take to the streets against buxom gangs, unlock special skins to customize your fighter, pick up gimmick weapons, chase high scores with combo chain bonuses and lay down the law using each character’s unique skills.

With premium-level pixel art, fluid animation and a breathtaking soundtrack, it’s all in good fun that’ll keep you coming back for another brawl!

Nintendo Switch version available in Japan/Asia region only! Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release date: July 30, 2025

Price: US$14.99 / €14.99

Engage in classic side-scrolling beat ’em up combat!

Choose from 3 playable characters, each with her own unique skills and fighting style.

Multiply your scores with combo chains, pick up weapons and more!

Select a difficulty setting to suit your desired experience and skill level.

Unlock images, music, special awards and outfits for the heroines as you progress!

Crack down on crime and conspiracy in a lighthearted story.

Enjoy meticulously animated pixel art and a pumping original soundtrack!