Shooter Twilight Parade: Moonlit Mononoke! targeting November 2025 release

Crash the yokai party in Twilight Parade: Moonlit Mononoke! Play as the uninvited oni twins and their friends in this bullet-hell shooter with vibrant pixel art.
Choose from four unique characters, each with distinct abilities and assistants, then blast through 5 chaotic stages across Japan. Dodge enemy swarms, battle massive bosses, and get revenge in style!
Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Release date: November 5, 2025
Price: US$5.99 / €5.99
Fly, shoot and dodge strategically in bullet hell style!
Choose from 4 unique characters.
Blast through 5 stages inspired by Japanese culture.
Upgrade your weapons amd defend against enemy swarms.
Battle against screen-filling bosses.
