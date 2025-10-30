Shooter Twilight Parade: Moonlit Mononoke! targeting November 2025 release

News Playstation 4 Playstation 5 Switch XBOX One Xbox Series X
0 23 Views
Twilight Parade Moonlit Mononoke!

Crash the yokai party in Twilight Parade: Moonlit Mononoke! Play as the uninvited oni twins and their friends in this bullet-hell shooter with vibrant pixel art.

Choose from four unique characters, each with distinct abilities and assistants, then blast through 5 chaotic stages across Japan. Dodge enemy swarms, battle massive bosses, and get revenge in style!

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Release date: November 5, 2025
Price: US$5.99 / €5.99
Fly, shoot and dodge strategically in bullet hell style!
Choose from 4 unique characters.
Blast through 5 stages inspired by Japanese culture.
Upgrade your weapons amd defend against enemy swarms.
Battle against screen-filling bosses.

Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at  |  + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Raiden Fighters Remix Collection

Raiden Fighters Remix Collection coming to Switch and Playstation in Feb 2026

Oct 30, 2025 90 Views
Unfair Rampage Knightfall

Unfair Rampage: Knightfall (Switch) Review

Oct 30, 2025 94 Views
PS+ Nov 2025

These are the free Playstation games for November 2025

Oct 29, 2025 137 Views
Hyperkin The Competitor

Hyperkin Competitor Xbox Controller Review

Oct 29, 2025 198 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums