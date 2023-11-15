Shooter compilation Irem Collection Volume 1 coming to console soon

ININ, Tozai Games, Irem and Strictly Limited Games will launch the Irem Collection Volume 1, featuring the iconic classics Image Fight, Image Fight II and X Multiply! This Collection is not just a nostalgia trip; it’s the ultimate return of some of the TOUGHEST shmups that ever existed, and it will be available on November 21st on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation 4/5.

Step into a time machine that takes you back to the golden era of Japanese gaming, the days of shoot ’em-up glory.

About Image Fight

In the future, Aliens have destroyed bases on the moon and begun an offensive against other military space areas. To combat this threat, humankind has built a spaceship called the “OF-1 Daedalus” that is meant to destroy the Alien invasion. Each pilot goes through a rigorous training process before officially boarding the OF-1 Daedalus to defeat the invaders and earn eternal glory.

Designed by the talented Shinji Imada, Image Fight challenged gamers in the late ’80s with its relentless action and gameplay that set the bar for the shooter genre. This collection also contains Image Fight in its 1990 PC Engine version (previously only available in Japan) and the 1990 NES version (sold in Japan and North America).

About Image Fight II

The game introduces new alien invaders who return after three years of peace, making the sequel even more challenging. Become pilot Show in the new OF-3 Garuda spaceship and fight off alien invaders to save the world. This sequel promises improved animations, detailed lore (learn more about pilot Show and his family), new visual scenes, and a timeless soundtrack by Takashi Hiyamuta and Hiroshi Kimura.

What makes this release unique is that the CD version features a storyline complete with anime cut-scenes spread throughout, featuring performances from famous Japanese anime voice actors. Notably, the main character, Show Sawamura, is voiced by Toru Furuya, known for his roles in series like Gundam, Kimagure Orange Road, Sailor Moon, and Dragon Ball. The game features a stereo score and sound effects composed by Irem musicians Takushi Hiyamuta (known for his work on the Metal Slug series) and Hiroshi Kimura (known for Super R-Type and R-Type Leo).

About X Multiply

In the year 2249, a mysterious disease devastated the human population of the planet Stan. Scientists discovered that alien parasites had taken over people’s bodies, so they created microfighters to battle this biological warfare and save humankind. In this game, you control a miniature ship in a body that gets infected by alien parasites and utilizes tentacles as both a weapon and a shield to destroy the parasites before they can annihilate the host’s body.

Unlike many shoot-em-up games set in outer space or on distant planets, “X Multiply” takes place inside a human body infected by alien parasites on a colonized distant planet. This unique premise involves scientists using advanced medical technology to send a miniaturized fighter plane, the X-002, into the human body to combat the alien parasites. The game has players navigate through seven levels set in blood vessels and arteries within the human body. The distinction between what is human and alien is left unclear, creating a unique and somewhat unsettling sci-fi horror atmosphere in the manner of H. R. Giger.

These games will have online leaderboards and rankings.