Shmup Hyper-5 coming to console soon

Deep spaceship Hyper-5 has received a distress signal and heads into battle against an unknown threat. As a pilot on your own and facing nearly impossible odds, you’ll need to survive more than forty enemy types and massive boss encounters across the varied land, air and underwater stages of planet 4GDT.

Hyper-5 draws inspiration from shoot’em up genre classics of the ‘90s while offering modern advancements in cinematic style! Traditional side-scrolling action is presented in 3D with screen-filling visual effects and thrilling cutscenes. Complete in-game challenges to unlock over twenty weapon systems, ship upgrades and gallery extras!

-Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

-Release date: April 12, 2023

-Price: US$9.99 / €9.99

Features:

-Blast off for a cinematic sci-fi experience inspired by genre classics!

-Enjoy side-scrolling shoot’em up action across 5 unique stages.

-Configure your loadout and upgrade weapons in the Armoury!

-Select between Progression and Precision play styles.

-Challenge online leaderboards in Arcade mode.

-Test your skills in bonus Time Trial missions!