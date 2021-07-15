Shin Megami Tensei V story trailer here

Tokyo is fading, explore the netherworld. The newly released Story Trailer depicts factions, friends and the conflict between gods and demons in Shin Megami Tensei V.
Battle between light and dark to dictate the fate of the world. Shin Megami Tensei V launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on November 12! Physical pre-orders are available now.
In the latest entry of the acclaimedShin Megami Tensei RPG series, the ambitions of god and human clash amidst the horror of a dying world. Neither human or demon, the newly-forged Nahobino and his friends must decide what is worth saving… and prepare to sacrifice everything in its name. In a world without its creator, which path will you choose?
Key features include:
- Unfold an allusive story filled with tragic choices, make sacrifices to uphold your ideals as you pursue light or covet darkness to discover your role in the new world
- Fight through a demon-infested wasteland with the Press Turn Battle System, pinpoint enemy weaknesses so you can perform consecutive actions but make one mistake and it may be your last
- Turn formidable foes into worthy allies by recruiting them via negotiations, then fuse them to create demons customized to fit your playstyle
- Explore the expansive world of post-apocalyptic Tokyo, fully rendered in stunning 3D utilizing Unreal Engine 4, a first for the mainline Shin Megami Tensei series
