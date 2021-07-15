Shin Megami Tensei V story trailer here

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Tokyo is fading, explore the netherworld. The newly released Story Trailer depicts factions, friends and the conflict between gods and demons in Shin Megami Tensei V.

Battle between light and dark to dictate the fate of the world. Shin Megami Tensei V launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on November 12! Physical pre-orders are available now.

In the latest entry of the acclaimedShin Megami Tensei RPG series, the ambitions of god and human clash amidst the horror of a dying world. Neither human or demon, the newly-forged Nahobino and his friends must decide what is worth saving… and prepare to sacrifice everything in its name. In a world without its creator, which path will you choose?

Key features include: