Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster now available

by SquallSnake on May 25, 2021
PC
6
0
Reawaken your inner demon! A modernized version of the acclaimed ATLUS classic, Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster, is out now for PlayStation4, Nintendo Switch and Steam.

This reawakening of Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster features dual Japanese and English audio, remastered models and backgrounds, and a refreshed localization for a modern experience of a legendary ATLUS classic for both new and returning players.

What begins as a normal day in Tokyo turns out to be everything but, when the Conception – an ethereal apocalypse – is invoked. The remains of the world are swallowed by chaos, as a demonic revolution descends into a broken city. Caught between a battle of gods and demons, the choices you make can bring life, rebirth, or death, and determine who triumphs. 

This genre-defining, infamously punishing RPG is back and now includes:

  • Remastered 3D models and backgrounds
  • Additional difficulty settings for players of all skill levels
    • Including an easier difficulty level MERCIFUL as free DLC
  • Suspend save – save your progress whenever you need! 
  • Voiced audio – choose between Japanese and English VO
  • An alternate branch featuring Raidou Kuzunoha
