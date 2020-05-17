Robot Squad Simulator X (Xbox One) Review

by squallsnake on May 17, 2020
XBOX One
7
0
previous article
Potata: fairy flower (Xbox One) Review
Contents
Item Reviewed

Robot Squad Simulator X (Xbox One) Review

Author
Positives

If you like remote control cards, you might like this
The soundtrack is probably some stock open source audio but is way higher quality than expected

Negatives

Steep learning curve, finicky controls
Can annoyingly get stuck on parts of the environment sometimes

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
5.0
Bottom Line

A port of the Switch version only with more Xs in the title.

5.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Robot Squad Simulator X is basically same game as the Switch version of Robot Squad Simulator only without the “X” after it. I am guessing the X is there because it is now on Xbox One..? Or perhaps it wants to be naughtier? Not sure.

If there is one thing this bomb defusing sim gets right is the badass trailer for this game. This trailer makes the experience seem like it is going to be a high action simulation but actual gameplay is slow, methodical, and very tedious. Taking control of a few different robots – ground, air, and sea – the goal is to navigate a relatively sterile environment (accompanied by a decent soundtrack for some reason), acknowledge a bomb threat or obstacle, then overcome and deactivate. It sounds interesting on paper but controlling each device is finicky at best. Honestly, controls do a decent job for what needs to be done but there is a lot to maintain: navigating the vehicle, positioning the arm vertically and horizontally, opening/closing a claw, maintaining position to not get stuck on parts of the environment, cutting the right wire, activating beacons, etc.

Like any robot or remote control car, the player can only really perform one action at one time, often without finesse or accuracy, flicking analog sticks until something happens. There is a high learning curve. In fact the learning curve is so high they are numerous training stages to inform the player how each craft works. If you can get over this introductory hurdle and have the patience to fumble with the controls, there could be something here for dedicated fans. This Xbox One version seems to play a little more smoothly in comparison to the Switch version, and of course there are Xbox Achievements, but simulation games are usually only designed for a dedicated crowd, this title being no different.

Also Try: Operation (that electrified doctor board game)  

Better Than: being in a hot bomb blast suit

Wait For It: Robot Squad Simulator X-X-X

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, Simulations, XBOX One
FeaturedreviewsSwitchUltimate Games S.A.
, , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Robot Squad Simulator X (Xbox One) Review
5.0
7
 
Potata: fairy flower (Xbox One) Review
5.5
 
Ministry of Broadcast (Switch) Review
8.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Praetorians HD Remaster (PC) Review
 
MyGamer Visualcast: Wolf & Pigs: Out for Vengeance (PC VR)
 
Commandos 2 HD Remaster (PC) Review
 
Get Good is a tough 2.5D platformer with Twitch integration
 
Fly Punch Boom! is a anime action beat’em coming to Switch and PC soon
View All
Latest News
      
 

4-player Aqua Lungers coming to Switch eShop soon

by squallsnake on May 14, 2020
The beautifully animated couch co-op game Aqua Lungers – originally released on Steam – will be hitting the Nintendo Switch next Thursday, May 21! With support for four-player local split screen plus a single-player mode, the game’s picturesque [...]
9
 

Thunder Force AC is the next SEGA AGES release

by squallsnake on May 14, 2020
Fasten your seat belts and get to your battle stations because the Galaxy Federation needs your help! Thunder Force AC is flying, dodging, and firing its way to the SEGA AGES line-up for the Nintendo Switch on May 28, 2020! Featuring a cavalcade of [...]
8
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums