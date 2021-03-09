Rip Them Off is a 1950s inspired tower defense puzzler

From Lozange Lab, the two-person studio behind Swim Out, comes Rip Them Off, a gorgeous, tough (but fair!) 1950s-styled tower defense puzzler hybrid with satirical humour and an original jazz soundtrack, out on Xbox and Switch on March 25 but already in preorder!
In Rip Them Off, minimalism, strategy, jazzy tunes, and an eye for taking customers for all they’re worth is the name of the game. With instruction from The Board, you must line the streets with shops the masses simply can’t resist, or risk being accused of taking the side of the “dupes”. In each of the many wonderfully stylish cities, you’ll buy up empty buildings, fill them with money-grabbing retail outlets, then watch the shopping chaos as your profits soar…or plummet!
Key Features:
- An innovative new type of game: Combining puzzle mechanics with tower defense games, Rip Them Off is a new breed of challenge, easy to pick up but hard to master.
- Gorgeous design: Evoke your inner Mad Man with 1950s inspired music and graphics.
- Addictive gameplay: Each new city provides an increasingly devilish challenge. Can you make it all the way to the biggest metropoles?
- Challenge your friends: Who’s the best rip off merchant? Compete against your friends and/or rivals with the leaderboard feature to find out who comes out on top.
- Map of the Moment: Hone your capitalistic edge post-launch with Map of the Moment, showcasing revamped versions of your favourite maps with fun modifiers to keep you on your toes.
- Go fast or slow: Control the flow of time to make sure your strategies unfold with perfection.