Recollection (PC) Review

Full Review

There’s a sense of monotony that can set in when you go through the motions of your daily life. The same routine day in and day out. But what if there was more to see, more to discover, if only you took the time to look closely and remember what’s around you? That’s the essence of this delightful game that encourages you to recollect your surroundings and find the wonder in the everyday.

Recollection’s gameplay is varied and encourages you to rediscover the fascinating things like the stars, flowers, and trees in playful experiences. The game has two modes, the first being the natural mode which is relaxed and wholesome, while the second mode called fragile, is challenging and concerning as you face the many threats these wonders are facing.

The game is designed to be accessible and you can adjust it to your liking with various settings. You can change the difficulty seamlessly at any time without getting punished for it. The game also boasts many wonderful things to discover in hand-crafted, diverse experiences. The art style is atmospheric silhouette, and the music is emotional and magical, which complements the gameplay beautifully.

The playtime for this game is short, ranging from about 1-2 hours, and it can be played with a mouse and keyboard, controller, or just using the mouse. This casual and accessible game is perfect for anyone who wants to take a break from the monotony of their daily lives and rediscover the beauty in the world around them.

"Fragile" offers a more challenging and thought-provoking experience, where players must face the many threats these wonders are facing, highlighting the need to protect and preserve the environment around us.

The game features many wonderful things to discover, from the stars in the sky to the flowers and trees around you. Each of these wonders is presented in hand-crafted, diverse experiences that are sure to delight and entertain players.

The casual, accessible gameplay is perfect for players who want to relax and unwind while exploring the beautiful world.

The game’s atmospheric silhouette art style is truly remarkable and helps to create a sense of wonder and mystery. The emotional, magical soundtrack adds to the overall experience, immersing players in the game’s beautiful and serene world.

Recollection is a beautifully crafted game that encourages players to take a break from the mundane and rediscover the magic in the world around them. With its accessible gameplay, diverse experiences, and emotional soundtrack, it’s the perfect way to unwind and immerse yourself in a world of wonder. So take a break from the routine and let Recollection transport you to a world of beauty and magic.