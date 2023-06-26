Brain Show (PC) Review

Full Review

90 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

In the quest to find a game that captures the same lively spirit as the beloved PS2/3 Buzz games, I stumbled upon Brain Show. This trivia game brings back the fun, irreverent humor and diverse rounds that made Buzz so captivating. While I’m disappointed that the Buzz series seems to be on hold, Brain Show fills the void and offers an entertaining game show experience reminiscent of the Buzz games.

One of the standout features of Brain Show is the variety of rounds it offers, allowing for unique gameshows with each playthrough. Unlike other games where the gameshow format can overshadow the trivia questions, Brain Show strikes the perfect balance. It manages to enhance the trivia experience without getting in the way.

A significant aspect of Brain Show revolves around sending traps to other players, making tactical traps a crucial element of the game. Whether it’s strategically placing a vacuum above a player to suck away their points until they answer correctly or firing an arrow at an opponent’s balloon as a form of penalty, the game excels in its party rounds. These rounds add a competitive edge to the gameplay, encouraging players to outwit and outscore their opponents. Even the host joins in on the action, attacking players who answer incorrectly.

Brain Show offers a selection of 12 rounds to choose from for the first five rounds of a typical gameshow. From straightforward right-answer scoring rounds to the fastest finger rounds, the game starts off with familiar formats. However, it truly shines in its party rounds, where players can nominate others for forfeits, steal points, pass dynamite, or whack boxes. These rounds increase the competitive ante and keep the gameplay exciting.

A standout round in Brain Show is the 50/50 round, which borrows from the finale of Trivial Pursuit. Players must maintain a streak of correct answers from two choices, adding a refreshing twist to the game. The first five rounds contribute to the accumulation of points, which are then converted into a life percentage for The Grand Finale. Here, players stand on planks above water, and the first to answer a question correctly gets to choose who they shoot, gradually reducing their opponents’ life to zero. The host takes charge of eliminating players who answer incorrectly. The inclusion of powered-up guns prevents the game from dragging on too long, ensuring a thrilling finale where only the strongest survive.

Brain Show truly shines as a local multiplayer experience. While the visuals may not be particularly impressive, they are inoffensive, if somewhat bland. Each question is voiced, adding a touch of immersion, and players can choose from named profiles for their characters. It’s worth noting that despite the inclusion of individual profiles, there seems to be a lack of (public) stat collection in the game. The option to view comprehensive stats and the ability to create custom gameshows would be welcomed additions.

Although Brain Show offers random round selection, sometimes resulting in rounds with low scores, it compensates by providing additional options for players. Apart from the main game mode, players can play the finale separately, starting with full health. Remote Steam Play is supported, but a stable internet connection is essential to ensure fair gameplay, given the game’s emphasis on being the first to answer.

Brain Show captures the zany charisma that made Buzz so beloved among fans. While it may have a few rough edges, the developers clearly understand what made Buzz work so well and have successfully harnessed the essence of the series. With over 5,000 questions spanning 41 topics, Brain Show offers hours of entertaining gameplay.

I hope that Brain Show is just the beginning of an exciting series. It would be fantastic to see the developers release question or round packs in the future, further expanding the game’s content and replay value.

Brain Show manages to deliver an enjoyable trivia game show experience while avoiding the excessive cutscene bloating that plagued other similar titles like Knowledge Is Power. The focus remains on the trivia rounds, ensuring that players stay engaged and entertained throughout.

With its quirky host, diverse rounds, and tactical traps, Brain Show successfully captures the essence of the Buzz series. It offers a nostalgic trip down memory lane for fans of the PS2/3 Buzz games while introducing its own unique twists and features.

The game’s vast question pool, consisting of over 5,000 questions across 41 topics, guarantees that players will have plenty of hours of fun. Whether you’re testing your knowledge solo or competing with friends in a local multiplayer setting, Brain Show provides an entertaining and challenging experience.

Although there are areas where the game could improve, such as implementing stat collection and allowing players to create custom gameshows, Brain Show remains a solid choice for trivia enthusiasts seeking a game that captures the essence of the Buzz series.

Brain Show stands as the closest trivia game to the Buzz series in recent years. Its combination of fun, irreverent humor, diverse rounds, and tactical traps make it an enjoyable and engaging experience for players of all skill levels. If you’ve been yearning for a game that recaptures the vibe of the PS2/3 Buzz games, Brain Show is the answer you’ve been looking for.