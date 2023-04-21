Akka Arrh (PS5) Review

by aidencrawford on April 21, 2023
Akka Arrh
Item Reviewed

Akka Arrh (PS5) Review

Positives

Intense and immersive gameplay
Classic gameplay with a modern twist is a nice merger
Variety of levels keeps gameplay interesting

Negatives

Limited gameplay options
Steep learning curve
No multiplayer seems like it is missing a little something

Bottom Line

Akka Arrh is a new shooter-style game that features stunning graphics and smooth gameplay that comes recommended for those interested in reviving the past for a forgotten game.

Full Review

Akka Arrh is a modern arcade shooter developed by Llamasoft and Jeff Minter. This exciting and visually stunning game is based on a scrapped project from the 1980s and has been reimagined for today’s audience.

Players take on the role of the Sentinel, a turret positioned in the center of the screen tasked with defending against waves of incoming attackers. The gameplay is simple but challenging, requiring players to chain together combos, rack up high scores, and protect their life rings. With 50 unique levels, the excitement never ends.

The developer’s sense of humor and love of psychedelia shines through thanks to stunning visuals. The cascade of colors, shapes, and sounds surrounding the player’s turret create an intense and immersive experience, making it feel like they’re truly in the thick of the action. For players who may find the visuals too intense, there’s even an option to disable the more intense effects for a more accessible experience.

While the game is challenging, the fun never stops. Players must keep their combo and life force intact by racking up ammo for precision shots and creating massive chains of enemy explosions. Losing rings results in a game over, but players can restart from the beginning or continue where they left off.

The revival of scrapped projects in the gaming industry is a testament to the versatility of taste that fans have developed over the years. By reinterpreting and updating these games with modern technology and design, developers and publishers are able to make these classics relevant and enjoyable for a new generation of players.

However, like with any game, there are pros and cons to Akka Arrh. On the one hand, the game’s stunning visuals, challenging gameplay, and sense of humor make it a thrilling and enjoyable experience. On the other hand, the intense visuals and fast-paced action may not be suitable for all players. Additionally, the relatively simple gameplay may not be enough to keep players engaged for extended periods of time. Plus, the name “Akka Arrh” is not exactly the most marketable or easily pronounced. 

The revival of scrapped projects in the gaming industry offers a glimpse into the past while showcasing the growth and development of the industry. Akka Arrh is a prime example of this, offering players the opportunity to experience a classic game with improved graphics and gameplay. While the game may not be perfect, it’s still a fun and exciting experience that’s well worth trying.

