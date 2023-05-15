Moons of Darsalon (PC) Review

Full Review

Video games have come a long way since the days of arcade machines, but nostalgia for those roots remains strong. Dr. Kucho! Games aims to capture that feeling with their latest release, Moons of Darsalon. A sequel to Pilots of Darsalon, this game mixes modern sensibilities with classic arcade-style gameplay.

You play as a rescuer sent to an alien world to save your fellow astronauts. The gameplay is reminiscent of Lemmings, with your companions being somewhat clueless and in need of constant guidance. You’re armed with a variety of tools to help you along the way, from a laser gun to a jetpack.

While the irreverent humor may not be to everyone’s taste, the game captures the feel of classic arcade platformers. The graphics are impressive, with detailed backdrops and varied lighting adding to the atmosphere. The soundtrack is also noteworthy, with an excellent 8-bit synth-wave style.

Gameplay is tight, with gunplay being particularly satisfying. The ability to create and share levels adds to the game’s replay value, even if it’s not quite on the level of Super Mario Maker.

Moons of Darsalon is a fun and challenging retro-style adventure that will appeal to fans of classic arcade games.

One of the more interesting aspects is the ability to create and share levels. This feature provides an additional layer of longevity to the game beyond the main campaign, allowing players to create their own unique experiences and share them with others. Although the level editor isn’t the most intuitive or user-friendly, with a little bit of practice, players can create some truly challenging and creative levels.

Moons of Darsalon is a game that tries to mix the old-school arcade feel with modern sensibilities. While it manages to achieve some success in this regard, it falls short in others. The irreverent humor can be hit or miss, the level design can be repetitive, and the voice acting is questionable. However, the gameplay is satisfying, and the 8-bit synth-wave soundtrack is excellent. The ability to create and share levels is a nice touch and gives the game some longevity. Overall, if you’re a fan of classic arcade platformers and don’t mind some abuse from your fellow astronauts, then it is worth checking out. Just don’t expect it to revolutionize the genre.

Moons of Darsalon may not be a groundbreaking game, but it certainly succeeds in delivering what it sets out to do – offering a fun, challenging, and nostalgic gaming experience. If you are looking for a simple, pick-up-and-play side-scrolling platformer with a good dose of humor and personality, this game is definitely worth checking out. It may not be the most polished or innovative game out there, but it offers a charming and entertaining adventure that will satisfy those who are in search of a good old-fashioned arcade-style gameplay.

Moons of Darsalon provides players with a fun and challenging gameplay experience that pays homage to the classic arcade platformers of the past while incorporating some modern game mechanics. The fourth-wall-breaking humor and irreverent characters may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it adds a unique and entertaining twist to the game.

The ability to create and share levels is a welcome addition that will extend the game’s lifespan and give players a chance to show off their creativity. The graphics and sound are both solid, with a great 8-bit synth-wave soundtrack that perfectly captures the classic arcade feel.

This downloadable title is a fun and enjoyable game that fans of classic arcade platformers should definitely check out. While it may not be the next Mario Maker, it offers a unique experience that combines the best of the past and present.