PSO2 getting Hatsune Miku content

SEGA announced today that their massively popular online action RPG from Japan, Phantasy Star Online 2, is coming to PC on the Microsoft Store. The free-to-play game will arrive for Windows 10 on May 27th in North America.

ARKS (soldiers of the Oracle colony fleet in the Phantasy Star Online 2 series) are invited to join together online to explore numerous worlds with friends and experience PSO2’s unparalleled action combat and character customization. Choosing from four unique races and nine classes, players can join forces with up to eleven other operatives at a time to experience unforgettable battles and boss fights.

“We’re thrilled to announce the long-awaited arrival on PC,” said Fred White, PSO2 TEAM North America’s Head of Marketing. “There’s a loud and passionate PC fanbase who has been patiently waiting for the North American version – we can’t wait to welcome them in. There will be login bonuses waiting for them with more surprises planned in the coming months.”

The North American version of Phantasy Star Online 2 includes fully localized text and character voices in English, spanning three years of content. In addition to the immersive original PSO2 story, the NA version also features the most-up-to-date balancing and quality-of-life improvements from the Japanese service. Players can choose from four races and nine classes while tackling various missions. They can also take a break from questing by playing one of the many Casino mini-games, chilling in the Alliance Quarters, competing in the new ARKS League or attending all-new live stage events. And for the first time they will be able to do all of this with friends on both PC and Xbox One thanks to cross-platform play.

SEGA also announced Phantasy Star Online 2’s first in-game collaboration to come to North America – Hatsune Miku! Special items are available starting today on Xbox One in the Scratch Ticket Terminal. Players can use Arks Cash Scratch Tickets to get stylish clothing and accessories. This AC Scratch features collaboration items from Hatsune Miku, Megurine Luka, as well as Kagamine Rin & Len. Represent at the main stage like never before with these unique outfits and get ready for the vocaloid performance of a lifetime!