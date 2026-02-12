Prison City Gets free update and physical edition announced

Indie video game publisher Retroware and Programancer announced a massive new update is available for Prison City, offering a wealth of quality-of-life improvements, a brand-new special attack, mini-games, and more to the game, which originally released on consoles and PC in 2023.

You can read my review of Prison City here. Spoiler – this game is awesome !

Some of the changes introduced in Prison City version 1.0.4.0 include:

There are now two versions of DCP Headquarters (DCP2): COMPACT and SPRAWLING. COMPACT is the default on Easy and Modern, while SPRAWLING is the original gauntlet intended for veteran players

Hal can now perform a new Special Attack with his chakram—activated using a directional button.

Hal can jump mid-slide or attack while sliding.

Input switching is now done on any press of a desired input (on keyboard or controller).

New minigame variants in Bomber Mode

After serving a lengthy stint on the PlayStation Store and Nintendo Switch eShop, Prison City will soon be breaking out of its digital penitentiary courtesy of Limited Run Games. A physical edition of the game will be available to pre-order on PS5 and Nintendo Switch starting next Tuesday, February 17 through March 22 and will include a reversible cover, manual, and 3 Crazy Caps.

Inspired by Escape from New York and 8-bit classics like Shatterhand and Power Blade, Prison City throws players into the crime-infested city of Detroit after it’s been transformed into a sprawling mega prison. After a group of Techno-Terrorists seizes control of the crumbling metropolis, ex-cop Hal Bruzer is called back from retirement by his mentor, “The Chief,” to bring them down and hopefully restore the city’s spirit.

Developed by Programancer (The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit and The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest), Prison City is an action-packed side-scroller where players use chakrams and grenades to infiltrate eight security zones, defeat challenging bosses, and discover hidden upgrades. Equipped with a host of customization options, a “Boss Rush”, “Bomb Mode”, and a retro-themed soundtrack by Raddland Studios, Prison City is a modern retro homage to classic NES titles.