Prison City (XSX) Review

Developed by Programancer and published by Retroware, Prison City is not only a modern, retro game done right, it hits a high mark for new old games. In short, it is awesome and a must play especially if you grew up in the NES era.

Prison City is a side scrolling action game that combines the best of 8-bit classics. This retro wonder mixes the run-and-gun action of Contra, with the weapon system and presentation of Power Blade, while adding some slight Metroid level design. The brief cutscenes are also approached with chuckle inducing humor and gorgeous spritework.

Like Mega Man, the player can play any stage in any order with one gauntlet of a final level. All this is tied together with a narrative that is purposely 80s, fully embracing its cheesy approach. There is built-in replay value too. In addition to unlocking new gameplay modes upon completion, there are a few mini games that harken back to retro classics such as Street Fighter, the original TMNT, and even Smash Bros. It is thoughtfully designed all the way around.

Adding to the replay value and presentation are the adjustable, and most welcomed, difficulty settings. By default, the adventure is difficult but fair and thanks to the included difficulty options, it can be just as challenging as you want. Starting on the standard mode, I started to get my behind kicked towards the end of some stages. This frustration in my lack of skill was then quelled when I dropped the difficulty to the easier setting, offering unlimited lives along the way. Make no mistake, there is still plenty of challenge on the easiest setting but at least most players should be able to finish the 2-3 hour campaign unlike other modern revivals like THIS or THIS.

The ridiculous narrative. The environmental story telling. The soundtrack. The visuals. Everything comes together to generate one quality package. However, the glue that holds it all together is the gameplay and moveset. The standard running, jumping, sliding, ledge grabbing, and temporary weapon upgrading makes each moment exciting and allows for plenty of interactivity. As the cherry on top, the boomerang weapon system is perfectly designed. Whether facing a common enemy or stage ending boss, throwing these chakrams rapid fire is always satisfying. There is depth here too. Holding it down makes it hover in front of you. Throwing it at the right time might nail an enemy on the way back. Mix this versatility with the ledge grabbing, wall climbing, ladder climbing moveset and there is always some place you’ll want to explore. Just remember, enemies will instantly respawn as soon as you leave the screen. While this can get annoying, it is also a purposely implemented piece of the game’s design.

Stage ending boss battles are also epic. While I do not wish to spoil the ending here, just know that each boss offers something new despite not gaining any new abilities throughout the quest. Even though there is no unlockable double jump or grapple hook (maybe in a sequel?), each stage contains one permanent stat enhancement, giving dedicated players a worthwhile excuse to explore each corner. My only complaint, although minor, comes from the final stage. Here, the player is tasked with placing bombs in specific areas of the map. The difficult design requires some challenging backtracking but this mostly comes down to the skill of the player. It can be heartbreaking when you get knocked down a vertical shaft forcing a repeat of the daunting climb. But again, skilled players will appreciate the always fair challenge.

Prison City is an absolute treat, especially considering it costs less than ten bucks. Everything is polished to impressive lengths including the main menu screen, credits, and there is even a secret ridable dolphin. And let’s not forget how badass it is to throw wicked boomerangs at enemies. This game originally released in 2023 but I am just playing it now for the first time here in 2025. Even though this game is two years old, I am easily putting it on my Game of the Year list regardless of the year. Great game!

Also Play: Infernax

Better Than: Full Quiet

Wait For It: Shovel Knight 2

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon or BuyMeACoffee.