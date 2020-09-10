Pocky & Rocky will return in 2021

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Natsume announced that Pocky & Rocky 2021 (working title) will be launching in 2021. The new Pocky & Rocky is a sequel to the hugely popular Pocky & Rocky on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) in the early 1990s.

“We are very excited to be working together with NatsumeAtari and its Tengo Project team to bring the latest chapter of the series to the West!” explained Hiro Maekawa, President and CEO of Natsume Inc. “Pocky & Rocky 2021 is a sequel that will be released more than two decades after the release of the original title for SNES. We hope that Pocky & Rocky 2021 will not only cater to fans who used to play the game, but also to new players!”

Pocky & Rocky 2021 is a multi-directional scrolling shooter in the classic 16-bit style with improved graphics, sound, and fun! The adventures of Pocky and Rocky begin again!

Pocky & Rocky 2021 is the third installment in the original shrine maiden shooting series. The new game is being developed by the original development team, Tengo Project.

“It is a joy to continue Pocky and Rocky’s adventures over twenty-five years later with the same development team,” shared Toshiyasu Miyabe, a programmer in the Tengo Project team. “We are excited to be developing Pocky & Rocky 2021 to reach a new generation of gamers and reconnect with players who are already familiar with the bold pair, Pocky and Rocky, and their fun adventures. Stay tuned in the coming months as we reveal more about the mystery that awaits!”