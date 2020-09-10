Pocky & Rocky will return in 2021

by squallsnake on September 10, 2020
Switch
7
0
previous article
Lost Ember coming to Switch in September
next article
Journey of the Broken Circle on Switch will be free for previous nakana.io purchasers
Contents

Natsume announced that Pocky & Rocky 2021 (working title) will be launching in 2021. The new Pocky & Rocky is a sequel to the hugely popular Pocky & Rocky on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) in the early 1990s.

“We are very excited to be working together with NatsumeAtari and its Tengo Project team to bring the latest chapter of the series to the West!” explained Hiro Maekawa, President and CEO of Natsume Inc. “Pocky & Rocky 2021 is a sequel that will be released more than two decades after the release of the original title for SNES. We hope that Pocky & Rocky 2021 will not only cater to fans who used to play the game, but also to new players!”

Pocky & Rocky 2021 is a multi-directional scrolling shooter in the classic 16-bit style with improved graphics, sound, and fun! The adventures of Pocky and Rocky begin again!

Pocky & Rocky 2021 is the third installment in the original shrine maiden shooting series. The new game is being developed by the original development team, Tengo Project.

“It is a joy to continue Pocky and Rocky’s adventures over twenty-five years later with the same development team,” shared Toshiyasu Miyabe, a programmer in the Tengo Project team. “We are excited to be developing Pocky & Rocky 2021 to reach a new generation of gamers and reconnect with players who are already familiar with the bold pair, Pocky and Rocky, and their fun adventures. Stay tuned in the coming months as we reveal more about the mystery that awaits!”

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
100%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Switch
NatsumeNewsSwitch
, ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
One Line Coloring (Switch) Review
7.0
12
 
OkunoKA Madness (Xbox One) Review
7.0
 
Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time (Xbox One) Review
6.5
Platforms
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Spinch
 
Psychedelic Platformer Spinch now available
 
Arena battler GORSD gets trailer and release date
 
Election Year Knockout 2020: The Punch Out Style President Debate (PC) Review with stream
 
Towaga: Among Shadows (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 

Journey of the Broken Circle on Switch will be free for previous nakana.io purchasers

by squallsnake on September 10, 2020
Lovable Hat Cults whimsical puzzle platformer Journey of the Broken Circle launches on September 18th on Steam for €8 / $9.99 / £7.20 and on Nintendo Switch for €8 / $8 / £7.20 via the eShop. As an added bonus, for 3 days after launch, owners of any games [...]
7
 

Pocky & Rocky will return in 2021

by squallsnake on September 10, 2020
Natsume announced that Pocky & Rocky 2021 (working title) will be launching in 2021. The new Pocky & Rocky is a sequel to the hugely popular Pocky & Rocky on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) in the early 1990s. “We are very [...]
7
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums