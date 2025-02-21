PLAYISM releases Break Arts III details

PLAYISM announced that BREAK ARTS III, the newest entry to the battle racing BREAK ARTS series developed by the Japanese indie developer MercuryStudio, and Nitro Express, the 2D side-view gun action game by Grayfax Software, now have brand new demos for a limited time only!

Both titles are scheduled to release in Spring 2025, and will be joining the upcoming Steam Next Fest from February 24 to March 3.

New demos for BREAK ARTS III and Nitro Express will be available for a limited time until March 3, 2025!

The newest BREAK ARTS III demo includes a singleplayer mode where you can try out race, battle, and battle racing competitions, a wide range of customization options for your machine, and Diorama Mode, where you can set up a background, place props, and freely pose your machine to take cool photos with! We hope you enjoy this game with a heavy focus on mech customization.

In the Nitro Express demo, you’ll be able to play the tutorial and the first scenario of the game’s story. This demo is special in that you can try out every single gun and gadget in the game, so you can get a feel for all of the weapons before the full release. However, demo save data cannot be carried over to the full game.

The breathtaking battle racing game has finally broken through the limitations of the race, and has been completely revamped as an all-rounded robot competitive sports game. Robot customization now has even more freedom and more options than ever!

In destruction, there is beauty.

BREAK ARTS III (BA3 for short) is a “mech-customizing all-rounded competitive sports” action game that features the following:

-Incredibly detailed customization options, where anyone can make their very own unique robots

-Strategic decisions that challenge you to customize robots suitable for the terrain, environment, and game plan, and also put your skills as a pilot to the test

-Stunning graphics and a photo mode with all sorts of handy functions

Race:

No weapons, only racing. It’s as simple as that.

Will you build the most lightweight robot possible, or add every thruster you can to blast across the circuit?

Battle:

There’s no determined race track in Battle Mode. Move around the field freely to fight against your rivals.

You lose points if you get knocked out, so you’ll have to avoid your opponents’ attacks while taking them down!

Battle Racing:

A sport that combines racing and battling.

You get ranked based on both how well you did in the race, how many rivals you defeated, and how many times you got defeated.

All of these competitions are held in different stages, which all have different terrain, gravity, and climates. It’s your job to build a machine that’s fit for the situation.

You can create your very own machines by attaching all sorts of modules to the connectors on the base frame.

By using movable joints, you can make all sorts of parts, such as wings that open when your unit moves a certain way.

In addition, you can customize how your unit moves, add optional parts, pick colors for each part, choose the ammo type for your weapons… The “bottomless rabbit hole” that the previous games were known for has just gotten even deeper.

Even More Modes

A brand new Diorama Mode, where you don’t have to worry about your machine’s specs and just make it look as cool as possible

A Score Attack Mode, where you’ll have to truly master both customization and piloting techniques

A Co-op Mode, where you can have a completely different experience from any other mode that’s ever existed…!?