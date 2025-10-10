Platformer Kotenok coming to consoles by EastAsiaSoft

Kotenok

Play as a lost kitten in a dangerous forest! Master tight platforming controls, sprint, pounce, and double-jump through 50 tricky stages filled with spikes, enemies, and clever puzzles.

Explore vibrant pixel-art worlds, bounce on mushrooms, outsmart foes, and hunt for hidden collectibles. Can you guide this frisky feline home? A charming love letter to classic platformers!

  • Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
  • Release date: October 15, 2025
  • Price: US$4.99 / €4.99
  • Help a lost cat survive the perils of the forest!
  • Run, leap and double-jump your way across 50 stages.
  • Avoid traps and pounce on enemies!
  • Push crates and use stage gimmicks to reach higher platforms.
  • Enjoy colorful pixel art aesthetics and a retro soundtrack!

