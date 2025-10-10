Platformer Kotenok coming to consoles by EastAsiaSoft

Play as a lost kitten in a dangerous forest! Master tight platforming controls, sprint, pounce, and double-jump through 50 tricky stages filled with spikes, enemies, and clever puzzles.
Explore vibrant pixel-art worlds, bounce on mushrooms, outsmart foes, and hunt for hidden collectibles. Can you guide this frisky feline home? A charming love letter to classic platformers!
- Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Release date: October 15, 2025
- Price: US$4.99 / €4.99
- Help a lost cat survive the perils of the forest!
- Run, leap and double-jump your way across 50 stages.
- Avoid traps and pounce on enemies!
- Push crates and use stage gimmicks to reach higher platforms.
- Enjoy colorful pixel art aesthetics and a retro soundtrack!
