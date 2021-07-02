Pine Creek is another new original Gameboy game from Incube8 Games – trailer here

by SquallSnake on July 2, 2021
Pine Creek
Retro publisher Incube8 Games, games producer Spacebot Interactive, and indie development studio Carmelo Electronics, announce that the pre-order window for the physical cartridge of Pine Creek, for the Nintendo Game Boy Color, is going live today. 

Check out Incube8 Games’ other original Gameboy shooter Genesis here.

Pine Creek is an adventure game focused on exploration, story, and following clues. Have friends, think about life, think about death, eat tasty food, and play games in the arcade!

In Pine Creek, the disappearance of a young girl in the previously quiet small town of Pine Creek raises the popular belief that a cult is behind the crime and many other ritual killings before her. Her best friend will do his best to solve why, how, and who is behind it.

The game is aimed at an adult (18+) audience and will be released in a Standard Edition and a Collector’s Edition. 

Standard Edition Includes

    Sealed box

    Black game cartridge

    Cartridge protector

    Game manual

    Pre-sale versions include a limited edition Pine Creek stickers sheet

    $ 59.99 / £43.55 / €50.68

Collector’s Edition Includes

    Sealed box

    Limited red game cartridge

    Cartridge protector

    Game manual

    Pine Creek stickers sheet

    Game soundtrack on CD and digital download

    Pine Creek enameled pin

    Game poster

    Numbered certificate of authenticity

    Limited to 200 numbered copies

    $ 89.99 / £65.31 / €76.00

Features

    2D Pixel Art style

    Adventure storyline

    Includes a diary

    Developed using GB Studio

    Supported Languages: English, Spanish & Portuguese

    Fully compatible with all Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance handhelds

