Pine Creek is another new original Gameboy game from Incube8 Games – trailer here

Retro publisher Incube8 Games, games producer Spacebot Interactive, and indie development studio Carmelo Electronics, announce that the pre-order window for the physical cartridge of Pine Creek, for the Nintendo Game Boy Color, is going live today.
Check out Incube8 Games’ other original Gameboy shooter Genesis here.
Pine Creek is an adventure game focused on exploration, story, and following clues. Have friends, think about life, think about death, eat tasty food, and play games in the arcade!
In Pine Creek, the disappearance of a young girl in the previously quiet small town of Pine Creek raises the popular belief that a cult is behind the crime and many other ritual killings before her. Her best friend will do his best to solve why, how, and who is behind it.
The game is aimed at an adult (18+) audience and will be released in a Standard Edition and a Collector’s Edition.
Standard Edition Includes
Sealed box
Black game cartridge
Cartridge protector
Game manual
Pre-sale versions include a limited edition Pine Creek stickers sheet
$ 59.99 / £43.55 / €50.68
Collector’s Edition Includes
Sealed box
Limited red game cartridge
Cartridge protector
Game manual
Pine Creek stickers sheet
Game soundtrack on CD and digital download
Pine Creek enameled pin
Game poster
Numbered certificate of authenticity
Limited to 200 numbered copies
$ 89.99 / £65.31 / €76.00
Features
2D Pixel Art style
Adventure storyline
Includes a diary
Developed using GB Studio
Supported Languages: English, Spanish & Portuguese
Fully compatible with all Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance handhelds