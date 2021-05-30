Genesis (Gameboy) Review with stream

by SquallSnake on May 30, 2021
10
0
previous article
Tony Hawk Motion is the only DS game to support the Motion Pak - see it here
Contents
Item Reviewed

Genesis (Gameboy) Review with stream

Author
Positives

Smooth frame rate and no flicker makes this a pleasant GB title
Soundtrack is better than you would expect
Power-ups are rare and have limited ammo but this makes each shot special

Negatives

No options – cannot adjust difficulty, lives, health, etc
Boring title screen doesn’t get the player excited to play
The inclusion of a 2-player co-op link mode would have been cool

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
7.0
Bottom Line

A new original GB vertical shooter that plays like an old school shooter, for better and worse.

7.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

It is 2021 but the developers at 7FH worked with publisher Incube8 Games to release a brand new original Gameboy game. To be clear, we are talking an original pea-green screen Gameboy game here which is pretty cool.

Genesis, not to be confused with Sega’s 16-bit home console, is the title of this new vertical shooter. It is an original GB game after all so don’t expect a crazy, fast-paced bullet hell. Instead, the player’s goal is to survive the four stages with as high of a score as possible.

This shooter plays to the strengths of the system. It is simple, straightforward, but carries a different approach to most other games in the genre.  Instead of shooting every enemy, it is often much easier to actually avoid confrontation than to try and eliminate it.  If you watch my stream below, I was cruising a bit on easy-street but then got greedy going for a power-up and it cost me the game.

Another thing that makes Genesis different is the health system.  The player can take a few hits before dying and there is even the occasional health pack that can be collected to regenerate some hit points. However, it is important to know there is only one life. Once you die, it is Game Over and the player is sent back to the title screen, which is composed of an uninspired design.  The absence of options, like adjusting the difficulty and number of lives, is somewhat annoying for a 2021 game but this just means it plays exactly like an old school GB game, brutal punishment and all. 

Unfortunately, repetition sets in as early as the second stage since enemies repeat and all look the same. Outside of the larger boss sprites, the common enemies are nothing more than circles that fire bullets at your current position.  Although the enemies are nothing special it is important to highlight just how smooth this game is.  With zero flicker and a high frame rate, everything scrolls smoothly including the background layer. It would have been nice if there was a better screen transition between stages and the lack of flourish on the main menu screen is disappointing but still serviceable.

For about $45 dollars, you can own a physical cartridge of Genesis that comes with a box and instruction manual just like original GB games. Is this the best shmup on Gameboy? No, but it does offer quick-play entertainment and it is really cool to see a new, official (physical) GB cart in today’s modern gaming landscape. 

Also Play: Solar Striker (GB)  

Don’t Forget About: R-Type DX (GBC)  

Not As Detailed As: Aero Star (GB)

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, GB Classic, Reviews
FeaturedGameboyReview
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Genesis (Gameboy) Review with stream
7.0
10
 
Gone Home (PC) Review
7.5
 
Skul: The Hero Slayer (PC) Review with stream
8.0
Platforms
 
Gone Home (PC) Review
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Ezaron Defense (PC)
 
Woven puzzler Weaving Tides launching on Switch and PC
 
Inca ARPG Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards out now on PC and Switch – Xbox and PS later
 
Quirky 2D platformer Snake Man’s Adventure will slither onto Steam in early June
View All
Latest News
      
 

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World arrives on PS4 & Switch – Steam soon

by SquallSnake on May 27, 2021
ININ Games and STUDIOARTDINK are teaming up for the release of Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. With STUDIOARTDINK working on the digital version of the game and ININ Games working to bring the title to a games [...]
21
 

Aragami 2 getting physical release this Fall

by SquallSnake on May 27, 2021
Merge Games announced it has again partnered with Catalan-based developer, Lince Works, to bring physical versions of Aragami 2 to retail. Confirmed for Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X (dual format), PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Aragami 2 will be [...]
12
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums