Otti The Housekeeper (Switch) Review

by SquallSnake on February 7, 2021
Switch
4
0
Item Reviewed

Otti The Housekeeper (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

Makes you want to use spiders as a weapon in real life

Negatives

The learning curve takes a few levels - tutorial isn’t great
Frequent and long load times are a bit annoying

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
5.0
Bottom Line

Using trial-and-error gameplay, this is essentially a Home Alone simulator.

5.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

One part puzzle game and one part trial-and-error, Otti the Housekeeper is essentially the same concept as Neighbours Back From Hell.  The goal is to protect thieves from stealing the wealth in your house by placing traps in specific spots and then activating them from a 2D perspective. 

What is the best way to Home Alone your house from burglars? Why using ridiculous traps of course! For example, to make intruders run scared and turn around, place a spider on the ceiling or sound can be used to make distractions. This might then make thieves enter a different door which leads down a path of the least amount of treasure. In a way, gameplay is sort of like setting up one of those Rube Goldberg machines. Each stage ranks the player from one to three stars. There is usually only one way to earn a three star ranking and it requires tedious trial-and-error.

There is a learning curve as the opening tutorial doesn’t really explain the full details of how the game actually works. After a couple stages, gameplay and the scoring systems starts to make sense. Once the threat has been neutralized, the player needs to click on the remaining gold stashes in the house to try and earn that three star rank. Only through some experimentation do you realize there is a difference between earning three stars with enough cash versus playing flawlessly. Often times there is no way to prevent a thief from stealing at least one pile of your hard earned gold but it still is enough to earn the best rank.

Otti The Housekeeper is a low cost, budget digital download but even with this in mind I still found the gameplay to be a little tedious for my tastes. At the same time, I can understand how the experimental gameplay might please some casual puzzle players looking to recreate a digital Kevin McCallister experience.

Also Try: Tecmo’s Deception series  

Better Than: having thieves invade your treasure while you sleep in your own bed

Wait For It: your cleaning fees to skyrocket thanks to pandemic viruses

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
