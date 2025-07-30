New GBC game D*Fuzed now available

DFuzed

Retro publisher and development studio Incube8 Games, announces that D*Fuzed for the Nintendo Game Boy Color is now available on physical cartridge and digital format.

I played an early version of D*Fuzed years ago. You can watch this play through here.

Game Information
Poor Deef, a bomb disposal robot, reluctantly finds himself on a journey to save his friends. A big bad boss has appeared, raining chaos and destruction on this once peaceful land. Deef must rescue his friends while defusing bombs and avoiding hazards, as he progresses through each area towards a final explosive confrontation.

D*Fuzed is a turn-based logic puzzle game, where just one wrong move might be your last. Defuse bombs to recharge your battery, avoid the explosions, and look out for other hazards along the way!

D*Fuzed is one of the rare games to include full voice acting for the cutscene and Game Boy printer support for your high score!

IP Acquisition and Development Handover
Originally developed by Asobitech, D*Fuzed faced extended delays over the past two years. In 2024, Incube8 Games acquired the rights to the title to complete development and ensure its release. A new team was brought on board to finalize the project, with continued input from Asobitech’s Quang, who remained involved in a consultative role to ensure the final game stayed faithful to his original creative vision.

The new development team includes Fran Matsusaka, the developer behind Wing Warriors (Game Boy Color), who took over as lead developer. With more than a decade of experience across mobile platforms, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and VR, Fran brought a unique blend of retro passion and technical expertise to the project.

Joining him was Eric Mack, editor-in-chief of GB Studio Magazine and producer/project manager of Cosmic Climb (Nike/Game Boy Color, 2024). Eric assumed project management responsibilities and contributed to design refinement during the final development phase.

With this collaborative transition, Incube8 Games was able to polish the gameplay experience for retro gaming enthusiasts worldwide.

Features

  • Full voice acting for the cutscene
  • Turn-based logic puzzle game with high replayability
  • Difficulty increases with each room
  • 13 hazards to avoid; pits, lasers, cannons… 
  • 4 Robot friends to rescue
  • 6 areas to get through
  • 24 levels
  • 1 Big Bad Boss to defeat
  • A survival mode with high score (The Danger Room)
  • Game Boy printer compatibility to print your high score
  • 18 Exciting Chiptune music tracks
  • Fully compatible with all Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance handhelds

