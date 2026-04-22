Farm Manager World coming to Xbox

Farm Manager World will be available on Xbox Series X|S starting April 24. It is an extensive agricultural business simulator focusing on strategic farm management. The title offers broad possibilities for action. The player decides on crops and breeding, raw material trading, hiring employees, and supply chain matters. The game is also available on PC and PlayStation 5.

The Polish studio Cleversan Games, which created Farm Manager 2018 and Farm Manager 2021, is behind Farm Manager World. The game was released on PC in 2025 and recently came to PlayStation 5. Ultimate Games S.A. is responsible for preparing and publishing the title on consoles.

Create an Agricultural Empire!

Farm Manager World is a farming simulation game emphasizing strategic planning and management. Within extensive, realistic mechanics, the player manages all key processes of agricultural activity. The game offers campaigns across various locations and a free-play mode.

The title allows direct management of crops, livestock, and employees. It also requires care of finances, infrastructure, deliveries, and trade.

In Farm Manager World, you can run an agricultural business on different continents. Individual locations feature unique weather conditions and plant and soil types.

The fun starts with a small farm. As you progress, significant business expansion is possible. Farm Manager World provides almost complete control over many elements, from crop rotation to processing and trading raw materials.

Farm Manager World – Key Features:

Agricultural business simulator; Strategic farm management; Hundreds of plants and animals; Economic realism; Unique locations on different continents.

The game will be released on Xbox Series X|S on April 24, 2026.