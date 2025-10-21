Neon Inferno gets release date

The heavily armed hitters at Retroware are sharpening their katanas and loading their magazines, as their highly anticipated run-and-gun shooter, Neon Inferno, launches on all modern platforms on November 20, 2025.

Developed by NYC-based indie outfit Zenovia Interactive, Neon Inferno is a high-octane love letter to classic shooters like Contra and Wild Guns. Dash through neon-saturated streets mowing down waves of thugs and killer cops, cut foes down with your razor-sharp sword, and unload into the background to eradicate enemies in explosive, multi-plane gunfights.

In Neon Inferno, your blade isn’t just for thrusting into the seedy underbelly of NYC’s criminal element. With a well-timed slash, you can deflect enemy bullets and send them ricocheting back at your aggressors for brutal executions.

Neon Inferno puts players in the boots of syndicate assassins Angelo Morano or Mariana Vitti as they carve a bloody swath through a neon-drenched metropolis to bring down their rivals—one bullet at a time.

Blaze through New York’s war-torn streets as a lethal lone wolf or team up with a friend to double your firepower in the Neon Inferno’s adrenaline-pumping co-op mode! Remember: the family that slays together, stays together.Outfit your gun-for-hire with an arsenal of weapons and upgrades to dial the carnage to 11!

Each stage of Neon Inferno puts you toe-to-toe with fierce bosses that will test your mettle and your reflexes. Make every bullet and slash of your sword count, because these ruthless killing machines won’t be pulling any punches once they get you in their sights.

KEY FEATURES:

Shoot close, aim far: a dynamic blend of side-scroller and gallery-shooter, where the action takes place in both foreground and background (like playing Contra and Wild Guns at the same time).

a dynamic blend of side-scroller and gallery-shooter, where the action takes place in both foreground and background (like playing Contra and Wild Guns at the same time). Glorious 32-bit Style: A sci-fi cityscape rendered in beautiful pixel art and backed by an evocative soundtrack

A sci-fi cityscape rendered in beautiful pixel art and backed by an evocative soundtrack Two-Player Co-op: With danger lurking around every street corner, wouldn’t you be better off with a friend?

With danger lurking around every street corner, wouldn’t you be better off with a friend? Return To Sender: Use your blade to bounce bullets back at your attackers for skillful and stylish takedowns

Use your blade to bounce bullets back at your attackers for skillful and stylish takedowns Satisfying Arcade Challenge: Enjoy a playthrough on an easier mode…or put your skills and resilience to the test with 1-credit-clear arcade mode.

Neon Inferno will unload on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam, with a simultaneous physical release through Limited Run Games. Be sure to wishlist your copy on Steam today.

Got an itchy trigger finger? Try out the Steam Demo today.