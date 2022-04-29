MyGamer Visual Cast – The Last Friend (Switch)

The Last Friend is an interesting take on classic tower defense. It is sort of like Plants Vs Zombie meets the brawler-ness of something like Final Fight or Streets of Rage. Oh yeah, and puppies. There are plenty of puppies!
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Whiskey & Zombies (Xbox One) Review with stream
Made by a small dev team, Whiskey & Zombies is a top-down survival game that involves hillbillies drinking their moonshine to gain the strength to kill zombies like Popeye is to spinach. Unfortunately, the booze mechanic is a tedious babysitting job [...]
Pretty Girls Rivers (PS4) Review with stream
The next title in the long running Pretty Girls series by EastAsiaSoft, Pretty Girls Rivers is nothing more than a tile-matching mahjong game with static anime babes wearing weird outfits pictured on the side of the screen. On the final stage, each [...]
GBA Single-Pak Link – Bubble Bobble Old and New
Bubble Bobble Old & New features a single-pak link multiplayer mode for 2 players but only features the first 12 stages. Once level 12 is completed, the game auto-loops back to level 1. Although the number of stages is limited, the full Bubble Bobble [...]
Comments