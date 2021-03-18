MyGamer Visual Cast: Super Mario Bros. 35 (Switch)

by SquallSnake on March 18, 2021
Switch
6
0
Contents

At the time of this post, Super Mario Bros. 35 will be shutting down forever in just a couple weeks as Nintendo closes Mario’s anniversary. As a way to remember this free to play Switch Online game, we decided to stream it to bid a fond farewell.

Stream is embedded below:

