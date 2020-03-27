MyGamer Visual Cast: Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Switch)

by squallsnake on March 27, 2020
Switch
5
0
previous article
Nirvana Pilot Yume on Switch mixes racing with a steamy visual novel
Contents

This week we check out the full version of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX on Nintendo Switch after checking out the free demo which is available on the eShop.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Switch, Videocasts
FeaturedPokemonSwitchvideocast
, , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Langrisser I & II (PS4) Review
7.0
13
 
Hidden Through Time (Xbox One) Review
8.0
 
Dead or School (Switch) Review
6.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Torchlight III is getting a Sharpshooter class
 
In Other Waters coming to Switch and PC in April 2020
 
Bullet hell adventure ITTA hits PC & Switch in April
 
Multiplayer Lunch A Palooza coming to console and PC this spring
 
Monster Jaunt (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 

Nirvana Pilot Yume on Switch mixes racing with a steamy visual novel

by squallsnake on March 26, 2020
Nirvana Pilot Yume is the cure for your ‘80s sci-fi anime nostalgia. Experience space races inspired by the DOS classic SkyRoads and a steamy visual novel of romance and redemption. Turn on the neon lights and raise the volume of the synthwave soundtrack: [...]
28
 

Torchlight III is getting a Sharpshooter class

by squallsnake on March 25, 2020
Perfect World Entertainment and Echtra Games unveiled the Sharpshooter, the latest hero class for Torchlight III. This new class combines careful precision skills with ranged weapons and magical trinkets to strike down enemies from afar. The Sharpshooter [...]
12
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums