MyGamer Visual Cast – Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch)

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

This week, me and Gillman played a couple stages in Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Switch. I played the free demo that is on the eShop and really enjoyed it. This is definitely a game on my “will buy” list as soon as I either find the time or there is a sale, which ever comes first. The co-op feature seems to be a lot of fun too.