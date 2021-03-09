MyGamer Visual Cast: Bravely Default II (Switch)

by SquallSnake on March 9, 2021
Switch
1
0
Contents

This week, Gillman and Squall play some Bravely Default II, talk about the Bravely series, and how 3DS games used most of the neglected hardware features of the console.

Enjoy the stream embedded below:

Featured, RPG, Switch, Videocasts
FeaturedRPGSwitchvideocast
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
