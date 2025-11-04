Montezuma’s Revenge – The 40th Anniversary Edition releasing December 2025

EastAsiaSoft announced that platforming adventure Montezuma’s Revenge – The 40th Anniversary Edition will arrive for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and the Microsoft Store for Windows on December 10th!

Originally developed by Robert Jaeger and released in 1984 as Montezuma’s Revenge, The 40th Anniversary Edition resurrects and expands the game to 100 rooms, but now the timeless classic has been updated with 2.5D visuals presented in widescreen HD. Additionally, Robert Jaeger has expanded the original pixel version of his game, complete for the first time and will be made available as a special Director’s Cut. This version is already available on Steam in a Deluxe Edition bundled with Montezuma’s Revenge – The 40th Anniversary Edition, and the PC version of the retro original will also be included on a specially branded USB drive as part of the Nintendo Switch physical Limited Edition.

The 1983 classic multi-room platformer Montezuma’s Revenge returns in 2.5D glory, and now Pedro’s adventure is bigger than ever with 100 tricky rooms to explore! This time you can choose between male and female explorers, Pedro or his sister Rosita, to delve deep into the dangerous ruins and hunt for treasures untold!

Montezuma’s Revenge – The 40th Anniversary Edition is remade from the ground up with vibrant 3D visuals while preserving the 1983 original’s 2D gameplay style. Run, jump and climb your way through tricky chambers to collect valuable artifacts, avoid perilous traps and fiendish enemies, find color-coded keys to progress and survive a final showdown to escape with your riches… and your life!

Key Features:

-Choose between seasoned male and female explorers!

-Explore 100 tricky chambers filled with traps, treasures and roving baddies.

-Collect valuable artifacts as you solve the ruins’ many mysteries!

-Enjoy retro aesthetics reimagined in vibrant 2.5D style.

-Relive a timeless video game classic in its most complete form ever!