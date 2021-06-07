Justin Danger (Switch) Review

by SquallSnake on June 7, 2021
Switch
11
0
Justin Danger (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

Over 30 heroes to unlock (but differences are only cosmetic)
Squared vector graphics are kind of cool and something a little different

Negatives

Characters all play the same
This is not a Rogue so players must replay the same levels each time which gets grindy
Jumping has some weird physics

Full Review

Justin Danger can be described as an auto-runner only without the “auto” part.  Instead of constantly and automatically running to the right, the player has direct control of Justin’s movement.  However, everything else that comes with an auto runner is here, right down to the timed prize releases and numerous unlockables.

This is an action platformer with the goal of making it as far as you can before succumbing to a hazard or enemy.  What is strange though is the non-random gameplay.  Take Jetpack Joyride for example. Although the gameplay is the same thing every time, the placement of hazards, enemies, and coins are different with each attempt. Here, the player plays through the same stages in hopes of simply reaching a little further this time, learning from previous mistakes. Playing a runner with the same exact stage doesn’t feel right and becomes grindy quickly. 

Collected coins are used to unlock new characters but each one has the same abilities.  It might be cool to unlock that knock-off Spider-Man, Guile from Street Fighter, or Robin (from Batman) but it doesn’t mean much if their play styles do not vary. Outside of running and jumping, with an occasional vine swing, there are no exciting ability to note. Jumping, the main action, also has this awkward amount of weight with each leap and never feels quite right. The most exciting part comes from trying to complete the optional goals to earn those extra coins, just like in JetPak Joyride. These are also short lived because once you realize there isn’t any point in unlocking anything since nothing adjusts gameplay, gameplay only becomes repetitive and pointless.

The squared vector visuals looks like an early iPhone game but that doesn’t mean they are not without personality.  At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter what this game looks like when the grindy and repetitive gameplay won’t hold your attention for long.

Not As Creative As: Reventure  

Play It Instead: Spelunky

Don’t Forget About: Jungle Hunt (Atari 2600)

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
