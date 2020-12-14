Jet Kave Adventure coming to Steam and Xbox soon

Jet Kave Adventure will release on January 15th 2021 for 14.99 EUR or 14.99 USD on PC and next-gen consoles – Xbox X|S and Xbox One. The game by a producer and publisher 7Levels, so far available only on Nintendo Switch, will be their first original title to appear on other platforms.
Kave is the chief of his tribe – or rather was until now. Banished by his own people, he stumbles upon… a jetpack! The device turns him into the only caveman who can stand a chance against the alien invader, a rather unlikable guy from the sky who will readily kickoff a disastrous volcanic eruption only to repair his spaceship. The jetpack is a real game-changer – both for Kave and the player. Fly over pitfalls, smash through walls, knock out enemies and manipulate objects as you master the jet-fueled platforming to stop the alien threat once and for all.
- Save the island and Kave’s honour in a playful Stone-Fiction adventure.
- Jetpack through 36 colourful levels ridden with hazards and rich with secrets.
- Use your trusty club and alien jetpack to smack and whack 30 types of enemies.
- Show what you are made of in breakneck flight sequences and boss fights.
- Master the jet-fueled platforming to find the collectibles and upgrade your gear.
- Put your skills to the ultimate test in Time, Collectible, and No Damage Challenges.
- Enjoy a 2.5D platform-adventure game, now enhanced for next-gen!
- Test your abilities in the arcade mode!
- Unlock all achievements.