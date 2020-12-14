Jet Kave Adventure coming to Steam and Xbox soon

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Jet Kave Adventure will release on January 15th 2021 for 14.99 EUR or 14.99 USD on PC and next-gen consoles – Xbox X|S and Xbox One. The game by a producer and publisher 7Levels, so far available only on Nintendo Switch, will be their first original title to appear on other platforms.

Kave is the chief of his tribe – or rather was until now. Banished by his own people, he stumbles upon… a jetpack! The device turns him into the only caveman who can stand a chance against the alien invader, a rather unlikable guy from the sky who will readily kickoff a disastrous volcanic eruption only to repair his spaceship. The jetpack is a real game-changer – both for Kave and the player. Fly over pitfalls, smash through walls, knock out enemies and manipulate objects as you master the jet-fueled platforming to stop the alien threat once and for all.