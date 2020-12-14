Jet Kave Adventure coming to Steam and Xbox soon

by SquallSnake on December 14, 2020
PC
10
0
previous article
Skul: The Hero Slayer coming to Steam in January, consoles 2021
next article
Werewolf the Apocalypse - Earthblood gets first brutal gameplay video
Contents

Jet Kave Adventure will release on January 15th 2021 for 14.99 EUR or 14.99 USD on PC and next-gen consoles – Xbox X|S and Xbox One. The game by a producer and publisher 7Levels, so far available only on Nintendo Switch, will be their first original title to appear on other platforms.

Kave is the chief of his tribe – or rather was until now. Banished by his own people, he stumbles upon… a jetpack! The device turns him into the only caveman who can stand a chance against the alien invader, a rather unlikable guy from the sky who will readily kickoff a disastrous volcanic eruption only to repair his spaceship. The jetpack is a real game-changer – both for Kave and the player. Fly over pitfalls, smash through walls, knock out enemies and manipulate objects as you master the jet-fueled platforming to stop the alien threat once and for all.

  • Save the island and Kave’s honour in a playful Stone-Fiction adventure.
  • Jetpack through 36 colourful levels ridden with hazards and rich with secrets.
  • Use your trusty club and alien jetpack to smack and whack 30 types of enemies.
  • Show what you are made of in breakneck flight sequences and boss fights.
  • Master the jet-fueled platforming to find the collectibles and upgrade your gear.
  • Put your skills to the ultimate test in Time, Collectible, and No Damage Challenges.
  • Enjoy a 2.5D platform-adventure game, now enhanced for next-gen!
  • Test your abilities in the arcade mode!
  • Unlock all achievements.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC, XBOX One
7levelsNewsXBOX One
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Beat Me! (Xbox One) Review
4.0
2
 
My Aunt Is A Witch (Xbox One) Review
5.0
 
Absolute Drift (Switch) Review
6.5
Platforms
 
Puzzle platformer Hoa trailer and release info here
 
Super Meat Boy coming to Switch and PC soon, Xbox and PS shortly after
 
Werewolf the Apocalypse – Earthblood gets first brutal gameplay video
 
Jet Kave Adventure coming to Steam and Xbox soon
 
Skul: The Hero Slayer coming to Steam in January, consoles 2021
View All
Latest News
      
 

Puzzle platformer Hoa trailer and release info here

by SquallSnake on December 15, 2020
PM Studios is ecstatic to announce that Hoa is scheduled for release on the Nintendo Switch and Steam in April 2021. Showcased exclusively during the Nintendo Indie World Showcase this morning, Hoa is a beautiful puzzle platforming game that features [...]
5
 

Super Meat Boy coming to Switch and PC soon, Xbox and PS shortly after

by SquallSnake on December 15, 2020
Team Meat is proud to reveal that it’s long, long awaited sequel to 2010’s runaway platforming hit Super Meat Boy is finally nigh! That’s right, Super Meat Boy Forever is coming for us all on the Nintendo Switch eShop, alongside its PC counterpart on the [...]
4
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums