Retro action adventure Axel Quest releasing on all consoles soon

News Playstation 4 Playstation 5 Switch XBOX One Xbox Series X
0 162 Views
Axel Quest

Ratalaika Games & PowerSlash Studios announced that Axel Quest will be released onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

Axel Quest is a retro-style action-adventure with Metroidvania elements.

Explore a dangerous pixel-art world, fight deadly monsters, defeat powerful bosses, and discover new paths as you progress. Along the journey, you’ll collect equipment, meet helpful NPCs, and uncover hidden secrets that reward your curiosity.

With tight controls and fast-paced gameplay, Axel Quest offers a nostalgic experience inspired by classic 2D games, designed for both newcomers and seasoned players.

Features:
Sword-based combat with responsive controls
Secret areas and hidden paths to explore
NPCs and shops to upgrade your equipment
Challenging boss encounters
Handcrafted pixel art visuals and retro soundtrack

The game will be priced at $5.99 for all platforms when launches June 26, 2026.

Tagged

Related Articles

Super Scram Kitty

Super Scram Kitty makes a return to Switch from being on Wii U

Jun 19, 2026 264 Views
Rat Protocol

Rat Protocol is a new block pushing low-cost puzzler

Jun 19, 2026 191 Views
DekaDuck

DekaDuck is Mega Man inspired 2D action platformer

Jun 19, 2026 248 Views
4PGP

4PGP (PS5) Review

Jun 19, 2026 293 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2026 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. Design Forums | Music Forums | Horrify