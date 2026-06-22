Retro action adventure Axel Quest releasing on all consoles soon

Ratalaika Games & PowerSlash Studios announced that Axel Quest will be released onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

Axel Quest is a retro-style action-adventure with Metroidvania elements.

Explore a dangerous pixel-art world, fight deadly monsters, defeat powerful bosses, and discover new paths as you progress. Along the journey, you’ll collect equipment, meet helpful NPCs, and uncover hidden secrets that reward your curiosity.

With tight controls and fast-paced gameplay, Axel Quest offers a nostalgic experience inspired by classic 2D games, designed for both newcomers and seasoned players.

Features:

Sword-based combat with responsive controls

Secret areas and hidden paths to explore

NPCs and shops to upgrade your equipment

Challenging boss encounters

Handcrafted pixel art visuals and retro soundtrack

The game will be priced at $5.99 for all platforms when launches June 26, 2026.